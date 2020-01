The scene of a deadly snowmobile crash in Wexford County Jan. 12, 2020. (Michigan State Police)

BOON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was killed in a snowmobile crash in northern Michigan Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on trail 3715 in Wexford County’s Boon Township, west of Cadillac.

Michigan State Police said a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree. The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.