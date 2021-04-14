GR man dies after car crash in Berrien County

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man, 36-year-old Rochester Tiwan-Jr Anderson, has died after a Wednesday crash in Hagar Township.

A Benton Harbor driver, 75, was driving southbound on I-196 near the mile marker five when he started drifting across the median around 8:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said in a Wednesday release.

He then went into the path of northbound traffic and hit the driver’s side of Anderson’s car.

Anderson was taken to an Indiana hospital, where he died from his injuries, MSP said.

The other driver did not report any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.