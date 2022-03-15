BELLAIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man faces charges in Antrim County after police say he sexually assaulted a girl.

Charles Walkons, 18, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree CSC.

Michigan State Police say the assault happened in the Torch Lake area in July 2021 and the girl’s aunt reported it in August.

A warrant was issued for Walkons’ arrest on Feb. 28. He was arrested in Grand Rapids March 8 and taken to Antrim County the next day for arraignment.

Walkons was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. He’s expected back in court on March 30.