GR-area man dies while hunting on Mason Co. river

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-area man died after the canoe he was in overturned on a river in Mason County Friday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a report of an overturned canoe with three people in the water. It happened on the Pere Marquette River near the Scottville boat launch in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

A father and his two sons from the Grand Rapids area were deer hunting from the canoe when it overturned after hitting a log in the water, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The father and one son were treated for hypothermia, the release said.

The other son, who was 48-years-old, was found unresponsive further downstream. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

