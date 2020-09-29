GQT Movies releases reopening plan for 11 MI theaters

An undated courtesy photo provided by Goodrich Quality Theaters shows the theater in Bay City, Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the statewide reopening of movie theaters Oct. 9, GQT Movies released its plan to welcome back customers.

The movie theater chain said it will reopen its remaining 11 Michigan locations over three weekends in October to make sure its safety plan is in place and staff training is completed.

“GQT will open with the three S’s of our safety plan at the forefront of their efforts; social distance, sanitize, and safely following recommendations. Guest safety through clean and disinfected lobbies, bathrooms, concession areas, and auditoriums will be our priority,” COO Matt McSparin said in a news release.

On Tuesday, GQT Movies released the following list of reopening dates for each location:

Friday, Oct. 9: Quality 16 in Ann Arbor Bay City 10 in Bay City Holland 7 in Holland West Columbia 7 in Battle Creek

Friday, Oct. 16: Ada-Lowell 5 in Lowell Jackson 10 in Jackson Three Rivers 6 in Three Rivers Kalamazoo 10 in Kalamazoo

Friday, Oct. 23 Oxford 7 in Oxford Hastings 4 in Hastings Krafft 8 in Port Huron



The movie theater chain noted that concession prices will be 10% to 25% less than the previous pricing and its locations will be accepting Goodrich Quality Theater gift cards.

On Sept. 25, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing several types of businesses, including movie theaters, to reopen statewide Oct. 9.

Other businesses that can reopen under the executive order include performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities and trampoline parks.

All those types of places have been shut down in much of the state since mid-March — though they were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula in June.