LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference today to announce and sign an executive order on juvenile justice reform.

Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others.

After she speaks, Whitmer will sign four bills aimed at helping veterans continue building their careers.

You can watch Whitmer’s press conference on this page at 12:00 p.m. today.