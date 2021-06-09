Governor Whitmer to sign bills today aimed to help veterans

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be signing four bipartisan bills today aimed at helping veterans build their careers.

Whitmer will be joined by General Paul Rodgers, Adjutant General and Director of Military Veterans Affairs, Director Zaneta Adams of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Director Orlene Hawks of the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Senator John Bizon, Representative Sarah Anthony and Jessica Brutzman.

The event is happening today immediately after Whitmer’s other event on juvenile justice reform.

You can watch the press conference at 1:00 p.m. on this page.