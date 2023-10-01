GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the final day of his career, Miguel Cabrera is being honored with his very own holiday.

Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially named Oct. 1, 2023 as Miguel “Miggy” Cabrera Day. The declaration calls him a baseball legend.

“His extraordinary talents and contributions to the sport have earned him a special place in the hearts of Michiganders and baseball fans around the world,” it reads.

While his major league baseball career started in 2003 at the age of 16, Cabrera has been with the Tigers since 2007, winning the American League Most Valuable Player award in 2012 and 2013 and being the first major league player in 45 years to earn the batting Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.330), home runs (44) and RBIs (139).

Whitmer’s declaration also notes Cabrera’s actions off the field — support of youth sports, humanitarian efforts in Haiti and educational scholarships, as well as his promotion of COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan.

“On this day, Michiganders are encouraged to celebrate Miggy’s achievements and contributions to our state,” the declaration reads.