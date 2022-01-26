Whitmer to discuss tax credit, pandemic at State of the State

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

WOOD TV8 will stream the address online at 7 p.m.

Like last year, the speech will be held virtually due to the pandemic. It is usually held in person at a joint session of the Michigan Legislature.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Daybreak that this year’s theme is “Why people believe in Michigan.”

“It’s going to be something that is inspiring,” Gilchrist said. “You are going to hear why the governor and I are working so hard to deliver on a vision that includes everyone in Michigan in our future going forward.”

Whitmer will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated and increasing the number of tests available, Gilchrist said. She is also expected to propose tripling the tax credit or low- and moderate-income workers.

This is Whitmer’s fourth State of the State address. She is up for reelection this fall.