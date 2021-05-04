Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader

Michigan

by: ED WHITE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In a Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, United Auto Workers union president Dennis Williams speaks to reporters in Detroit. Williams, former president of the United Auto Workers, has reimbursed the union for $55,000 worth of inappropriate travel expenses, the union said Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers.

The government says Dennis Williams led “two lives,” as a leader of a blue-collar union who also had a taste for premium champagne and California villas.

Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Williams will be sentenced May 11.

Williams has tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government says he devised ways to conceal the spending.

Williams is seeking a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!