GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address later this month to outline her plans and priorities for 2024.

Whitmer will address a joint session of the Legislature and the state on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

This will be the governor’s sixth State of the State address, but only the second time she gives it with a Democratic majority in the Legislature to back her agenda.

However, the makeup of that majority is at least temporarily on hold: Vacancies in the House will keep the lower chamber deadlocked at 54-54 until special elections in the spring. That, combined with uncertainty about 13 Detroit-area Democratic legislative districts that will have to be redrawn, may have an impact on exactly how much of the governor’s wish list will be accomplished.

