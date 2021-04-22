Michigan sets goal to utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is held a news conference on Thursday, announcing the state’s move toward renewable energy.

While speaking to at the even in Grand Ledge, Whitmer said the administration was setting a goal that state-owned facilities would utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025.

“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan. Actions like this and the MI Healthy Climate Plan will be paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. I will continue to work towards building a stronger, more sustainable future for Michiganders and for future generations to come.”

Whitmer announced a combined effort of DTE, Consumers Energy, and Lansing Board of Water and Light to achieve the energy goal. She was joined by Garrick Rochow, CEO of Consumers Energy, Dick Peffley, General Manager of Lansing Board of Water and Light, and Director of the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, Liesl Clark.

Each made the following statement on the agreement:

“DTE Energy is proud to play a leading role in helping the state of Michigan achieve its sustainability aspirations through enrollment in DTE’s CleanVision: MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program,” said Jerry Norcia, President & Chief Executive Officer of DTE Energy. “As the state’s leading producer of renewable energy, DTE remains committed to increasing clean energy generation, creating a more sustainable future for all Michiganders.”

“The Lansing Board of Water & Light has a long history of helping government, residential, and business customers to achieve their renewable and clean energy goals, and we’re proud to be partners with the State of Michigan for this project,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The BWL is working to become the Utility of the Future, because now more than ever, we have to do our part to keep our community cleaner and greener.”

“Like Gov. Whitmer, we at Consumers Energy are bullish on the role clean energy plays in helping Michiganders save energy and money – and there’s no better customer to showcase that value than the state of Michigan itself,” said Garrick Rochow, President, and CEO of Consumers Energy. “Consumers Energy is committed to doing good for our customers and the planet. Our new partnership with the state builds on our Clean Energy Plan as we eliminate coal, dramatically increase renewable energy and achieve net-zero carbon emissions.”

“This action shifts the State of Michigan from being a major consumer of electricity to a major driver of our clean energy economy,” said John A. Kinch, Ph.D., Executive Director of Michigan Energy Options, a nonprofit solar development consultant to the State. “By doing this, the State accomplishes three things at once: It puts the State on course to meet its carbon goals, in part, through solar generation, it helps the utilities meet their renewable energy commitments and it serves the people of Michigan by catalyzing our public and private sectors to decarbonize our future.”

The move for a cleaner environment comes on Earth Day, a nationally recognized day focused on preserving the planet.

Whitmer’s announcement comes just hours, after President Joe Biden met with leaders from 40 of the world’s most powerful countries, to build a global effort to curb climate change.

Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared, speaking from a TV-style set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. “It’s about providing a better future for all of us,” he said, calling it “a moment of peril but a moment of opportunity.”

Biden said he was committing to cutting U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030. This is a striking difference from the previous four years when President Trump withdrew the US from global climate change efforts.

“The signs are unmistakable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps mounting,” said Biden. “No nation can solve this crisis on its own, and this summit is a step on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future,” Biden said in a tweet minutes before the summit began.