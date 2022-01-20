Gov. Whitmer releases plan draft for carbon neutrality

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office on Adobe Road near Kalamazoo. (November 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A draft of a state plan says Michigan will build clean energy infrastructure and invest in green programs over the next 30 years with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 to confront climate change.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer committed Michigan to the 2050 goal in 2020 and formed the Council on Climate Solutions in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — or EGLE — to create and oversee implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

The department’s director, Liesl Eichler Clark, said in a letter accompanying the draft that the council took input from hundreds of residents, local government officials, academic experts and others when coming up with the plan, which was posted online Wednesday.