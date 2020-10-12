Gov. Whitmer expected to sign Clean Slate legislation on Monday

At 1 p.m., watch a livestream of Gov. Whitmer’s news conference on woodtv.com.

DETROIT (WLNS/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Monday afternoon where she is expected to sign Clean Slate legislation in an effort to reduce the bureaucracy related to clearing old legal records that can block Michigan residents from opportunity.

The expunged records would only include non-violent crimes.

This bill would make it easier for some people to have their criminal records cleared. It would also increase the number of crimes that can be cleared —from one felony to two, and from two misdemeanors to four. People would have to stay out of legal trouble for seven years after their most recent offense for a misdemeanor — and 10 years for a felony — to have their records cleared.

Supporters say this bill would give people a second chance to re-build their lives.

