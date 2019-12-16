Gov. Whitmer discusses the future of Pure Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent part of Monday attending a food pantry donation and promoting a “buy local” event in West Michigan, she also talked about a little unfinished business with the legislature that just wrapped for the year.

The governor and lawmakers were able to reach an agreement to restore a lot of spending cuts that the governor delivered after the legislature sent her a budget without her input.

From schools to higher education, law enforcement rural hospitals all had funding restored, but a major state initiative, Pure Michigan, has not.

The governor seems cautiously optimistic that veto, too, might be undone.

“You know I am hopeful. I think that it’s a really important way that we acknowledge some of the great offerings that are unique to the state of Michigan. I know that the campaign makes me proud to be a Michigander” Whitmer said. “I think that we’ve got funding through the rest of the year. I’m hopeful that when the legislature returns in January, they want to have that conversation because I do think it’s something important. That’s why I built it into the budget that I originally introduced and something that I’ve always supported.”

If the governor does indeed get funding for Pure Michigan restored, she may have to do it quickly.

One of the first items of business for the legislature when it returns will be putting together a new budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.