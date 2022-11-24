Photos are couretsy of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops deployed in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE to thank them for their service.

The 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Howell, the 1436th Engineer Company from Montague and the 125th Infantry Regiment from Saginaw received video calls from Whitmer.

The governor emphasized that Michiganders are putting their lives on the line to keep those at home safe.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active-duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

According to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, there are more than 1,000 members in the Michigan National Guard spending Thanksgiving away from their families.