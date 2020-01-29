Closings & Delays
Whitmer to give State of the State tonight

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gretchen Whitmer state of the state Ap 031119_1552315500850.jpg.jpg

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her 2019 State of the State address.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State address in Lansing tonight.

Starting at 7 p.m., the speech will air live on WXSP and stream on woodtv.com.

Sure to once again be a main focus: the roads. Last year, Whitmer put forth a 45 cent-per-gallon gas tax to raise additional funds to repair and update infrastructure, but it went nowhere. This year, she could choose to turn to bonds through the State Transportation Commission, which the state Legislature would have no part of. It remains to be seen whether she’ll put forth a dollar amount for those bonds.

Other issues she’s expected to touch on include extending Medicaid to mothers with newborns and bridging the skills gap.

There is word that Whitmer’s speech will be unusually short — perhaps only half an hour.

It’s a busy week for politics in Michigan: President Donald Trump will visit the east side of the state Thursday. Next week, Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to his State of the Union address.

Outside the Michigan House of Representatives Chambers a few hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Jan. 29, 2020, State of the State address.

