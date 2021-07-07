Watch: Whitmer signing $17.1B budget for K-12 schools

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning signed into a law a spending plan that sends more money to K-12 schools.

The signing was held at Ojibwa Elementary School in Macomb Township, north of Detroit. It is streaming live on woodtv.com.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature last week approved the $17.1 billion supplemental budget for this fiscal year. Representing a spending increase of 10%, it sends more money to Detroit and charter schools to wipe out the per-pupil funding gap, expands state-funded preschool to more 4-year-olds, pays to hire more school nurses and counselors and directs millions funds to support students who need extra help reading, the Associated Press reported.

Some $4.4 billion comes from federal emergency relief, the governor’s office said in a release. That money will be distributed based on student need.

The budget for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, is still being worked out.

Whitmer was joined by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Chippewa Valley School District Superintendent Ronald Roberts, Ojibwa Elementary School Principal Leo Kondziolka and Chippeway Valley teachers Michelle Woodman and Cara Konicek.

