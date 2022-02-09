Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference about her economic agenda on Mackinac Island on Sept. 21, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a $74.1 billion state budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

The election year plan comes with Michigan awash in surplus revenues and federal pandemic aid. If the Republican-controlled Legislature approves the proposal, there would be a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.

In addition to calling for sizable funding hikes, Whitmer proposed the creation of a new $1 billion school infrastructure modernization fund.

Republicans and Whitmer will iron out the budget in the coming months, though Republicans have said they favor broader tax relief.

The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

