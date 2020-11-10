Whitmer, lawmakers to hold press conference on veterans bills

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state lawmakers, and other state officials will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss legislation apparently linked to veterans.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

On hand at the press conference alongside the governor will be Sens. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, and Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, Reps. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and Andrea Schroeder, R-Clarkston, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks, Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Adjutant General and Director Major General Paul Rogers and Lt. Col. Karen Sims.

A morning news release did not explain what the legislation was about, saying only that it was bipartisan and was being announced ahead of Veterans Day, which is tomorrow.