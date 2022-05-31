MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she’s still thinking about whether she will sign a pause on the state’s gas taxes that is expected to be approved by the Michigan Legislature.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the three-month hiatus on the gas taxes, which add up to about 50 cents per gallon, last week. The House still needs to pass the package of bills before it goes to Whitmer.

“I’m willing to negotiate with the Legislature,” Whitmer told News 8 Tuesday. “I think we’ve got to be smart and make sure that we’re actually giving people relief now. We’ve got resources for the first time in a long time. We’ve managed well through this crisis. We’ve gotten resources from the federal government. We have an opportunity to make an investment right now with one time resources in some help relief right now.”

She said that the tax pause would not help those who do not drive or use public transit.

Whitmer’s comments came while she was on Mackinac Island for the annual Mackinac Policy Conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. The pandemic canceled the 2020 event and pushed it to fall in 2021. This year, its back in its traditional spring slot.

The conference brings together decision makers to talk about the state of Michigan’s economy, from a changing workforce to how the role of a CEO has changed during the pandemic, and to discuss policy proposals.

Brian Calley, a former lieutenant governor and now the president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said many have taken advantage of the post-pandemic economy to open a business, but said there are challenges.

“As a response to the uncertainty and the newfound understanding (that) life is short, now is the time to go out there and take a chance,” Calley said. “But there are so many different challenges that are in front of people today. There’s the rising cost environment that is hitting almost every industry and every aspect of industry, supply chain disruptions. It’s like Whac-A-Mole trying to solve the problems. As soon as you get one aspect solved, there’s another blip that comes up.”