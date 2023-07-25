A Gotion plant has been proposed in the Big Rapids area.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An electric battery plant planned for the Big Rapids area is pushing back its timeline.

Gotion on Tuesday got approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund to amend two grants — a $125 million Critical Industry Program grant and a $50 million Strategic Site Readiness Program grant for the Right Place — by extending the timeline by a year and removing Big Rapids Township from the project’s scope.

It is now expected to create around 2,350 jobs and invest $2.3 billion by Dec. 31, 2031.

Gotion also asked the MSF Board to reduce the project’s boundary. According to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation document, the site changed due to height restrictions from a nearby airport and impacts from wetland.

The battery plant has seen some pushback from the community. Some have voiced concerns about the China-based company’s ties to the China Communist Party and the impact it would have on a small town.