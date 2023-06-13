GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal panel will not interfere with the proposed construction of an electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids.

Gotion says that the U.S. Department of Treasury Committee on Foreign Investment determined that the land purchase to build the plant does not fall under its purview.

“We voluntarily submitted all the needed documents to the U.S. Department of Treasury Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to be transparent and accountable and received the response that it is not a covered transaction,” said Chuck Thelen, vice president of Gotion Inc. – North American Manufacturing, said in a Tuesday statement.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the federal committee reviews only real estate sales that deal with ports, airports and near military bases. The Gotion plant is not in that category.

Gotion said it is continuing with due diligence.

The $2.4 billion EV plant would sit on 324 acres in an industrial park in Green Township. It is expected to create more than 2,300 jobs. Construction is expected to start this summer and take two years to complete.

Opponents say they are worried about Gotion’s ties to the China Communist Party and its impact on a small town. Proponents say it would support the local economy.