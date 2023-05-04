BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rezoning request linked to the new battery plant planned for the Big Rapids area has been withdrawn for now.

The rezoning was scheduled to go before the Mecosta County planning commission Thursday. A spokesperson for Gotion, the company behind the plant, said the rezoning delay is temporary and the company will continue to move forward with the project, including a federal review of the plans.

Gotion wants to build a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant that would create 2,350 jobs. The development would fill 324 acres in an industrial park just outside the city of Big Rapids near the airport.

A protest is planned for this evening about the plan to build the plant. Opponents say they are worried about Gotion’s ties to the China government and the environmental impact it could have.