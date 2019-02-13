GOP Senate leader open to 'new revenue' to upgrade roads

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield, left, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, right, during the GOP's response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top legislative Republican says there's "no way" Michigan's road woes can be fixed without there being "new revenue" for infrastructure, but he isn't embracing specific ways to spend more on roadwork.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Wednesday deteriorating roads is a problem 50 years in the making, a day after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised in her State of the State speech to soon propose a "real solution" for fixing the roads. She didn't elaborate.

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield says there could be cuts in other parts of the budget before lawmakers would simply "go back to the pockets of our taxpayers."

The leaders say they look forward to working with Whitmer but want more details — including her proposal to provide debt-free community college to all.