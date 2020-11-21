GOP leaders ask for delay in MI vote certification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The heads of the Republican National Committee and the Michigan Republican Party are now asking for a delay of the certification of election results in Michigan.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox penned a joint letter dated Saturday to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers asking to delay the results for two weeks. They say that period would allow for a full audit of Wayne County’s election results, citing what they call “irregularities.”

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

The state canvassers’ certification is planned for Monday.

On Tuesday, Republican canvassers in Wayne County initially refused to certify the local results but changed their minds after intense public pressure. They later tried to rescind their vote, but it was too late to change it.

The state Bureau of Elections has recommended the canvassers certify the results.

“As in past elections, some jurisdictions made errors in reporting unofficial results on election night,” a staff memo said. “These errors are all attributable to human error in the operation of tools used to report unofficial results, did not affect the actual tabulation of votes and were identified and corrected either prior to or during the county canvass.”

The letter was sent one day after Michigan Republican leaders met with President Donald Trump.

Both Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield were invited to the White House Friday. Other Michigan GOP leaders joined them as well.

After the meeting, both leaders issued a joint letter noting that the meeting with the president was on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

My statement on our meeting with the President today: pic.twitter.com/npKXVFI60x — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) November 20, 2020

Their statement goes on to say they are aware of no information that would change the outcome of the election and that the certification process should be free from “threats and intimidation.”