MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Republican gubernatorial candidates were invited to take part in a debate at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday.

Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldona were invited to participate in the debate. News 8’s Political Report Rick Albin and Michigan Public Radio’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta will be the moderators.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

It comes a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against two Republican candidates — Perry Johnson and Michael Markey — keeping them off the August primary ballot.

Michigan’s election bureau found thousands of fraudulent signatures among multiple campaigns. The bureau said that Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Markey and Johnson did not file enough valid signatures.