GOP files campaign-finance complaint over Whitmer’s flight

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign paying for her use of a private jet to visit her ailing father in Florida.

The law lets elected officials use political funds for incidental expenses incurred while carrying out government work.

The GOP says the trip was personal and not for official business.

Whitmer was joined by her security detail. Her campaign contends that security costs can be covered by candidate committees.

Democrats call the complaint “bogus.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson could levy a fine if she finds a violation.

