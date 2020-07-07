Good Samaritan rescues man from burning car

CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A good Samaritan pulled a man from a burning car after a crash in Oceana County Monday.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on South Scenic Drive near Webster Road in Claybanks Township, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver told deputies he swerved to avoid a deer, went off the road and struck a tree. A passerby stopped and pulled the driver from the burning car.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 39-year-old Jeremiah McDonald of Montague, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to both of his legs.

The good Samaritan was identified by authorities as Matthew Beebe of Holland.