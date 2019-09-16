Golf cart crash kills Hart man

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mason County sheriff generic_108321

Pedestrian struck and killed. 081019

HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man is dead after crashing his golf cart.

It happened around 6:44 p.m. Saturday on N. Water Road near High Point Ridge in Mason County’s Hart Township.

Deputies arrived to find a golf cart rolled onto its passenger side with the victim, identified as 80-year-old Charles Zamborowski of Hart, trapped underneath its canopy. First responders lifted the cart off Zamborowski and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe Zamborowski was driving south along Water Road when the golf cart hit “an obstruction,” which caused it to roll onto its side, trapping him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 