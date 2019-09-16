Golf cart crash kills Hart man

HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man is dead after crashing his golf cart.

It happened around 6:44 p.m. Saturday on N. Water Road near High Point Ridge in Mason County’s Hart Township.

Deputies arrived to find a golf cart rolled onto its passenger side with the victim, identified as 80-year-old Charles Zamborowski of Hart, trapped underneath its canopy. First responders lifted the cart off Zamborowski and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe Zamborowski was driving south along Water Road when the golf cart hit “an obstruction,” which caused it to roll onto its side, trapping him.