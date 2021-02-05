Go Red for Women Friday to fight heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is National Wear Red Day, meant to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease among women as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

This year, the pandemic has prevented in-person Go Red events, but free virtual events are still being offered in West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Go Red Experience will be held at noon on Feb. 11, hosted by WOOD TV8 and WOTV lifestyle digital reporter Morgan Poole and featuring experts on heart disease and chief Carol Ritchie. You can register online.

You can donate to Go Red For Women for heart disease research at the American Heart Association’s website.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the country.

But Go Red For Women says 80% of cardiac events could be prevented through education and lifestyle changes like exercising more, eating better and managing your blood pressure, and also that only 20% of American women are getting enough exercise.

The organization also points out that women’s heart attack symptoms can be quite different and more subtle than those seen in men. Women, for example, can have pain the jaw or back.