GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan.

Their scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles per charge.

Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot lab on the grounds of GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.