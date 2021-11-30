Girl who survived Beaver Island plane crash leaving hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 11-year-old girl who was the sole survivor of a plane crash on Beaver Island is finally headed home.

Christie Perdue of Gaylord said her daughter, Laney, was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after the Nov. 13 crash. Laney suffered eleven broken bones, later transferring to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to continue her recovery process.

“She’s Laney, she’s great and she’s our miracle,” Perdue said.

She’s set to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

“We’ve gone from no walking to a wheelchair to a walker and now to crutches,” Perdue said. “Her goal was to go home on crutches.”

Laney’s father and three other people were killed when the commuter plane, which takes people to and from the island, crashed.

Perdue frantically rushed to Laney’s side.

“I knew that my husband had died when I got to the hospital, but I didn’t know anything about (Laney),” Perdue told News 8. “So the fact that she’s here and the fact that she’s walking and talking and will make a full recovery … is a miracle.”

Mike Perdue with his kids. (courtesy Christie Perdue)

Laney and her dad, Mike Perdue. (courtesy Christie Perdue)

Laney Perdue at the hospital. (courtesy)

Laney’s mother believes her husband, Mike Perdue, saved their daughter’s life by wrapping himself around her as the plane crashed.

“I know in my heart that he protected her … and she knows it too,” Perdue said. “That’s really her last memory is just that big bear hug from dad.”

Laney and her mom will return to their home in Gaylord for the first time Wednesday. Perdue, who has three other children, said the homecoming will be bittersweet.

“When we go home, we know that we’ll see all of Mike’s things and we’ll have to work through that,” she said.

As they continue to grieve the loss of the husband and father, Perdue said it’s the support of that have helped carry them through.

The Perdue Family on board of the commuter plane returning from Beaver Island in 2019. (courtesy Christie Perdue)

“Our community has just surrounded us with love,” she said. “Laney’s getting letters from schools all over Michigan, letters from New York and Minnesota and we are just so grateful.”

The plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Perdue said they hope to have an initial report about what caused the crash in the next couple months.

The tragic crash won’t ground them for long. Perdue, a Beaver Island native, says their family enjoys spending time at their cottage on the island.

“When we’re all ready, we will definitely fly again,” she said. “We will go to Beaver Island. That’s our home and Mike will be buried there.”

The family will hold a funeral service for Mike Perdue in December.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Perdue family, which can be found here.