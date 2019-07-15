Girl, 2, missing from northern Michigan campsite

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police helicopter and canine teams have joined the search for a missing 2-year-old girl in northern Michigan’s Oscoda County.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was camping with her family in a wooded area off Reber Road just west of M-33 in Comins Township when she disappeared Monday morning. The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the scene around 8:15 a.m.

Relatives told deputies they had been camping in the area since late last week and were getting ready to leave when they lost track of the 2-year-old girl.

Officers from Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources are also involved in the search.

Gabriella, who is from the Monroe area, is believed to be wearing a gray shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes. Her pink jacket was discovered several hundred yards southeast of where she was last seen.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Oscoda Central Dispatch Center at 989.826.3214.