Girl, 10, airlifted after car hits buggy

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One child sustained serious injuries and several others minor injuries when a car crashed in to a horse-drawn buggy north of Morley Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on 5 Mile Road at 165th Avenue in Deerfield Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound vehicle hit the Amish buggy, which was also headed west.

There were eight people in the buggy. One of them, a 10-year-old girl, was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other children who were in the buggy, a 1-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in Big Rapids with minor injuries. None of the children’s names were released.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man from Cedar Springs whose name wasn’t released, wasn’t hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the crash was still under investigation, but that alcohol was not a factor.