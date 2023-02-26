GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has announced that he will not be running for the open Senate seat in 2024.

In a Twitter thread, he highlighted the accomplishments he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have made in the last four years.

“…and voters gave us a second term to keep connecting Michiganders’ ambitions with more opportunities; to remove more barriers to the dreams we have for ourselves and our families,” the tweet said in part.

He said the work they are doing is “humbling and inspiring.”

“I entered public service as a problem-solving executive to do these things and more, and I am not done. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing the immediate impact Governor Whitmer & I can have for people in this state. It inspires me to do even more,” the tweet said.

He added that while serving Michigan at the nation’s capitol would be a great opportunity, his work at the state level isn’t done.

So far, two Republicans have announced that they are seeing the seat that Sen. Debbie Stabenow is leaving behind: Nikki Snyder, a member of the State Board of Education, and rural business owner Michael Hoover. Several Democrats have said they are considering runs including Rep. Elissa Slotkin.