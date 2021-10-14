Gilchrist to announce MI response plan for Benton Harbor amid lead risk

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 file photo, a water tower is pictured near downtown Benton Harbor, Mich. Advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, a low-income, majority-Black city in southwestern Michigan where tests repeatedly have shown excessive lead levels. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be announcing steps the state is taking to help Benton Harbor residents after high levels of lead contamination were found in the water.

The lieutenant governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Thursday. He will be joined by Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and other local leaders.

The event will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

MDHHS is urging Benton Harbor residents to not cook or drink with tap water. Data from the city of Benton Harbor shows the highest lead reading from sampled homes found 889 parts per billion, which is more than 59 times the state limit.