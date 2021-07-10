Get your boots ready: U.P. Championship Rodeo next weekend

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Next weekend, the U.P. Championship Rodeo will kick off for its 53rd year in Iron River.
This rodeo is the only PRCA rodeo in the state of Michigan.
The fun isn’t just limited to the arena. Events will be held throughout the day on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
Friday, July 16
- 8 a.m. Queen & Princess horsemanship at Rodeo Arena
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Market Days – downtown Iron River (Click here for vendor application)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale – West Iron District Library
- 11 a.m. Queen & Princess modeling and questions @ Market Days
- 5 p.m. Arena gates open
- Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
- 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo Performance at Rodeo Arena
- Wear purple in support of “Man-Up Crusade”
Saturday, July 17
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast @ Iron River Senior Center
- 10 a.m. Wild West Parade – Parade Registration Form
- 11 a.m. Classic Farm Machinery of Iron County Antique Tractor Show & Brat Feed @ VFW
- Noon Arena Gates Open
- Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
- 2 p.m. PRCARodeo Performance at rodeo arena
- 5 p.m. Arena gates open
- Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
- 6:30 p.m. Crowning of 2020 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and U.P. Rodeo Princess at rodeo arena
- 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo Performance at rodeo arena
- Wear pink in support of “Tough Enough to Wear Pink”
Tickets this year can only be purchased at the gate to the event.
For more information on the U.P Championship Rodeo, click here.