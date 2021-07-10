Get your boots ready: U.P. Championship Rodeo next weekend

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Next weekend, the U.P. Championship Rodeo will kick off for its 53rd year in Iron River.

This rodeo is the only PRCA rodeo in the state of Michigan.

The fun isn’t just limited to the arena. Events will be held throughout the day on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, July 16

8 a.m. Queen & Princess horsemanship at Rodeo Arena

Saturday, July 17

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast @ Iron River Senior Center

Tickets this year can only be purchased at the gate to the event.

For more information on the U.P Championship Rodeo, click here.