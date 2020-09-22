Gerber to add 50 jobs, invest $36M in new product line

NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fremont-based Gerber Products announced Tuesday it’s adding 50 new jobs in Newaygo County and investing $36 million for new product lines and programs.

Company officials say the investment will allow them to advance their production of freeze-dried snacks that are designed to melt in a baby’s mouth. The development will add to Gerber’s nearly 190 food products it already produces and distributes worldwide.

The Right Place, a West Michigan nonprofit economic development organization, worked closely with Gerber and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to solidify the investment.

“Gerber’s Fremont facility has been a critical component of our regional economy for decades,” said Birgit Klohs, President and CEO of The Right Place in a news release. “Beyond providing hundreds of quality advanced manufacturing jobs with competitive wages, Gerber also supports the regional agribusiness industry and has strong relationships with local growers and suppliers. This investment will strengthen Gerber’s presence in the region and position the agribusiness industry for continued growth.”