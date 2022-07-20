GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the state’s $75.5 billion budget into law today.

The signing is expected to happen at noon in Detroit. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the FY23 budget on time, by July 1, for the first time since a statute setting the deadline was implemented following the messy 2019 budget process.

It includes:

$6 billion for roads and infrastructure.

$2.6 billion in pensions reduction.

$693 million for school safety and infrastructure.

A major investment in special education resources of $1.92 billion.

It also includes money for some West Michigan projects:

$10 million for a new children’s rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids.

in Grand Rapids. $6.5 million to help cover transition costs for the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, which recently upgraded its facilities.

its facilities. $38 million for a new pediatric mental health facility.

$30 million for a new amphitheater in Grand Rapids.

in Grand Rapids. Pipeline repairs in Holland Township.

Kalamazoo river restoration and upgrades to Binder Park Zoo in the Battle Creek area.

and upgrades to Binder Park Zoo in the Battle Creek area. Redeveloping the Third Street Wharf and channel lighthouse in Muskegon.

Water infrastructure improvements in Sparta and Lawton.

Whitmer is expected to veto some line items from the budget: $2 million for an adoptive parent tax credit and about $1.5 million in grants for nonprofit pregnancy resource centers. Her office has said she does not believe those programs tackle the real problem, arguing the pregnancy resource centers do not give women full information about their options, including abortion.

The governor signed the state education budget, which includes record per-pupil funding, last week.

The state still has $7 billion in one-time funds from the federal government to dole out. There has been talk of spending some of that on relief for taxpayers, but Whitmer and the Legislature are still working out what that will look like.

The state’s new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.