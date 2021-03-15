Futures for Frontliners sees success in West MI

MICHIGAN (WOOD) — More Michiganders are going back to the classroom because of educational programs during the pandemic.

One of the major reasons is Futures for Frontliners (https://www.michigan.gov/Frontliners), which allows essential workers to complete high school or community college for free.

Because of the program, community colleges in our area saw some of the highest application rates they’ve ever seen.

Starting with Grand Rapids, GRCC says it had just over 3,000 applications.Down south, they had about 1,600 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, while Muskegon led the three with more than 3,300.

Statewide, there were more than 120,000 applicants.

https://milmi.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=a1237fc4df9046acb7500bd68ac04585

And with 3/4 of the jobs in Michigan requiring education beyond high school… many of the folks returning to class through this program are over the age of 25.

“That’s our big market that we’re seeing is those that are really 25 years or older that are coming back and think that it’s ‘my time,’ which is correct,” said Stephanie Briggs, the director of admissions at Muskegon Community College. “It’s your time to get in here and get this college paid for.

And if you missed out on Frontliners, which hit its deadline on December 31, 2020, you still have an opportunity through Michigan: Reconnect (https://www.michigan.gov/reconnect/), which offers free tuition for those 25 and older.

“I don’t want to be the oldest person in the class,’ right? Or ‘I haven’t been in school in forever!’ Don’t think that way–MCC is here. We have a ton of different resources,” said Briggs. “This is your opportunity to shine. And so, I encourage everyone: if you’re thinking about it, just go ahead and take that leap of faith and let’s do it.”

There is no current deadline on the Reconnect program (https://www.michigan.gov/reconnect/), and you must have completed the FAFSA documentation (https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa).