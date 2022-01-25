Funeral plans announced for GVSU student Brendan Santo

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo has announced plans for his funeral.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, located at 1400 Inglewood, Rochester.

A private funeral and burial service will be held at a later date.

Santo was a freshman at Grand Valley State University when he went missing on Michigan State’s campus. He was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29.

His body was found in the Red Cedar River on Friday.

Santo graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 2021. He played on the lacrosse team and on the Rochester United Hockey Team while he was attending school.

Santo was remembered in his obituary as “kind, polite, considerate of others, fun, and humble. He was happy to cook a meal to share with friends. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He loved not only his dog Abbey, but all dogs.”

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks people to donate to local first responders or an animal shelter in his name.

