Funeral directors to push for more lenient gathering restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral directors plan to testify before the Michigan Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee Thursday regarding gathering restrictions for funerals.

They say gathering limits don’t allow people to properly mourn and remember their loved ones who have died.

Some families say they still haven’t planned funerals because of the restrictions, while others are having to choose which of their family members can and cannot attend.

Under current Michigan’s pandemic restrictions, indoor gatherings at places outside of homes are limited to 25 people. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they’re continuing to make decisions based on data like case counts and hospitalizations.

The hearing takes place at 1 p.m. and streamed live on the Michigan Senate’s website.