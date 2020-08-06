Funeral arrangements announced for trooper who died after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Michigan State Police trooper who died Friday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Ionia County.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trooper Caleb Starr’s visitation, memorial service and graveside service will be private events.

State police are asking those who wish to pay their respects to the Starr family to do so by leaving a virtual message.

Donations in support of the Starr family can also be made to the Michigan State Police Troopers Association by mail or online.

U.S. and Michigan flags within public buildings and grounds across the state have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor Starr.

The crash happened the night of July 10 on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township, near Saranac.

Authorities say 28-year-old Thomasina Shani Jones’s car crossed the center line and collided head-on with Starr’s cruiser. Both Jones and Starr were injured.

Starr had to be freed from his cruiser and was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remained for three weeks. He died at the age of 33.

Starr had been with MSP for about two years and worked out of the Lakeview Post. A GoFundMe account has been created to support his wife and two daughters.

Jones was arraigned in Ionia County Monday afternoon on four criminal charges, including second-degree murder.