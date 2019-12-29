Fundraiser planned for late Montcalm County boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community will come together Sunday night to raise money and celebrate the life of a 5-year-old Montcalm County boy whose body was recovered from a pond Thursday.

Beau Belson was reported missing after last being seen playing with relatives outside his grandma’s house in Montcalm County at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Hundreds searched for him before his body was found near where he was last seen.

The Beau Belson Benefit will be from 5-7 pm Sunday at the St. Louis Moose Lodge.

Beau’s parents told News 8 they plan to attend the benefit to thank the community for all their support.

Beau’s disappearance caught the attention of roughly 1,000 volunteers who traveled from around the state to join the search in the Six Lakes area.

The search’s tragic end broke the heart of many, from Beau’s parents to all parents.

“I could never imagine this happening to my grandchildren or my children,” Kim Maclennan, one of the people helping organize the benefit said. “It’s tragic. No one should have to bury their children.”

Although Maclennan has never met the Belson family, she is calling on the community to celebrate the boy that captured the hearts of people everywhere.

The benefit will have lots of food, drinks, and raffle off prizes with the proceeds going to support Belson’s family.

“You can never replace what they lost,” Karrol Cowdrey, another benefit organizer said. “ (All you can do is) Just give from the heart and know that people care.”

The grieving family is grateful for all those who helped bring Beau home, thanking the village of volunteers who have searched and supported them through this all.

“That boy is a light to anyone. My little man will always be watching over anyone that is sad about his passing,” Beau’s father Dennis Belson said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the Belson family.