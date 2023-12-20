GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is celebrating its fundraising efforts to expand access to its state parks. The agency says it has exceeded its $400,000 goal to purchase more track chairs, allowing people typically confined to wheelchairs to travel beyond trails.

The DNR says the agency has raised $444,931 over the last five years. Fifteen state parks currently have track chairs available to use for free. Ten more locations will receive chairs soon.

“It’s so inspiring to see the program grow and to witness more people taking this simple yet powerful action that makes their favorite places more accessible to everyone,” Michelle O’Kelly, the DNR Parks and Recreation Division resource and fund developer, said in a release.

The DNR partnered with several disability nonprofits across the state, including Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation and Family Hope Foundation. Campers and boaters were also able to chip in, choosing to contribute an additional $2 when making park and harbor reservations.

The electronic track chairs can navigate through snow, sand and up to 8 inches of water, allowing users to experience more parts of the state’s parks.

Chairs are now available at Grand Haven State Park, Hoffmaster State Park, Holland State Park, Mears State Park, Muskegon State Park and Warren Dunes State Park.

Sean Mulligan, the park supervisor at Holland State Park, says he has seen firsthand how these tools can make a big difference.

“We hear heartwarming stories from people who thought they would never be able to enjoy a day at the beach, and who tell us how thrilled they are to be here,” Mulligan stated. “It really does mean a lot to us to make these experiences possible for even more folks. We try to provide a great place for people to come and create those lifelong memories, and having the ability to expand those opportunities is phenomenal.”

The DNR says the agency will continue to raise money to purchase more track chairs. Donations can be made through the DNR state parks giving page.