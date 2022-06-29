GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No matter where you’re spending the Fourth of July holiday, there are plenty of things to do.

Erin Murphy from the West Michigan Tourism Association says there are lots of fireworks, parades and other family-friendly activities happening all weekend long.

Visitors to Mackinaw City and St. Ignace can watch fireworks from the water, on one of Shepler’s Fourth of July cruises. You can buy tickets at sheplersferry.com.

Battle Creek welcomes the US Air Force thunderbirds and other high flying acts during the Field of Flight air show and balloon festival. The air show takes place July 2 through July 4, while the carnival and balloon launches start June 30. There will be night shows and two fireworks displays this year. Find more information at fieldofflight.com.

If you want to catch the Grand Rapids fireworks on the water, head to the Jdeck at Margaux on Saturday for a ticketed viewing event, with a table for up to eight people and a picnic buffet.

Tickets for fireworks on the deck are $75 a person. If you want to celebrate Independence Day in luxury, go with the JW’s red, white & exclusive package. It includes four riverfront guestrooms, a personalized meal and private front row seats in the executive lounge.

Visit the West Michigan Tourism Association website for all the activities happening in our area at WMTA.org.

For a conversation with Erin Murphy, the marketing director for WMTA, watch the video in the player above.