Fremont Public Schools employee charged with embezzlement

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A payroll employee at Fremont Public schools accused of embezzling thousands from the district is charged with two felonies.
A judge arraigned Jennifer Kraus Thursday morning on embezzlement of more than $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
The charges carry 15 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.
The allegations read in court date back to May.
Kraus is currently out on bond.
A preliminary examination for this case has been set for Aug. 20.