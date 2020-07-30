Fremont Public Schools employee charged with embezzlement

A photo of a court hearing for Jennifer Kraus on July 30, 2020.

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A payroll employee at Fremont Public schools accused of embezzling thousands from the district is charged with two felonies.

A judge arraigned Jennifer Kraus Thursday morning on embezzlement of more than $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.

The charges carry 15 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The allegations read in court date back to May.

Kraus is currently out on bond.

A preliminary examination for this case has been set for Aug. 20.