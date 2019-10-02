Fremont police chief charged with CSC

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fremont’s police chief has been formally charged with a sex crime.

Fremont Police Chief Randy Wright appeared in 63rd District Court Wednesday morning where he was arraigned on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charge against Wright Monday, after reviewing allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman.

The woman reported to Michigan State Police that Wright was drunk and belligerent when he touched her in an unwanted and sexual manner while the two rode a bus back to Fremont from an outing with the Fraternal Order of Police in June.

The alleged victim in the case said she was notified last week that the Ingham County prosecutor was also filing the same charge in that county.

The charge is a high court misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $500 fine. Becker said Wright is expected to turn himself in at some point to be booked on the charge.

On Monday, the city of Fremont said in a statement that Wright would remain on paid administrative leave “until further notice,” and said it was conducting its own investigation.

Fremont city officials also said Sgt. Jon Greeting would remain in charge of the police department while Wright is on leave.

Wright is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 16.