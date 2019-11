FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Fremont are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Sandra Jeanne Wyant (Schofield), 50, stands about 5-foot-8, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

She may be driving a dark gray 2003 GMC Yukon with Michigan license plate DWB0331.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Fremont police at 231.924.2100.